Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / DDC polls: 8.33% votes polled till 9am across J&K in the third phase

DDC polls: 8.33% votes polled till 9am across J&K in the third phase

Kupwara recorded 3.41%, Bandipora 9.03%, Baramulla 1.78%, Ganderbal 1.33%, Budgam 8.14%, Pulwama 1.75%, Shopian 2.74%, Kulgam 10.02% and Anantnag 0.45% turnout

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 11:30 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times Jammu

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the third phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, at Gajansu Village in Jammu on December 4. (PTI)

A voter turnout of 8.33% was recorded in the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu & Kashmir until 9am on Friday.

The state election commissioner’s office said Kupwara recorded 3.41%, Bandipora 9.03%, Baramulla 1.78%, Ganderbal 1.33%, Budgam 8.14%, Pulwama 1.75%, Shopian 2.74%, Kulgam 10.02% and Anantnag 0.45% turnout till 09:00 am.

In the Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded voting percentage of 11.76%, Doda 9%, Ramban 8.76%, Reasi 14.70%, Kathua 11.73%, Samba 17.50%, Jammu 15.22%, Rajouri 15.21% and Poonch 12.15% till 09:00 am.

The Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 2.91% while the Jammu division 13.59% up to 09:00 am.

In the third phase, voting is being held in 33 constituencies.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, keeps ‘accommodative’ stance
Dec 04, 2020 11:24 IST
Covid-19 antibodies found in 72% samples, says ICMR study
Dec 04, 2020 11:03 IST
GHMC poll results LIVE updates: In first round, TRS leads in 15 wards
Dec 04, 2020 11:53 IST
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Dec 04, 2020 11:03 IST

latest news

Nirmala Sitharaman to attend Founding Day of DRI today
Dec 04, 2020 11:47 IST
Live Score, 1st T20: Can India continue T20 juggernaut?
Dec 04, 2020 11:49 IST
Taiwan Dollar’s surge has market watchers curious where it ends
Dec 04, 2020 11:40 IST
Samajwadi Party’s Kisan Yatras from December 7 to protest ‘anti-farmer’ policies
Dec 04, 2020 11:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.