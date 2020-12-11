DDC polls in J&K: 51% turnout in Round 5, highest polling in Poonch

Women help an elderly woman as she arrives to cast her vote in the 5th phase of district development council elections,in Repora area in Ganderbal on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi/ HT)

The fifth phase of district development council (DDC) elections recorded 51.20 percent voter turnout across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said state election commissioner KK Sharma.

Polling was peaceful in the 37 DDC constituencies, including 17 in Kashmir division and 20 in Jammu division, he added.

He informed that polling was held in 2,104 polling stations including 1,190 from Kashmir division and 914 from Jammu division.

Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 66.67 per cent with Poonch district recording the highest percentage of 71.62 per cent, followed by Doda district with 70.95 per cent while 70.83 per cent voting was seen in Rajouri district.

The lowest turnout in Jammu division was witnessed in Jammu district which recorded 60.24 percent polling. Besides, Kashmir division recorded 33.57 percent average voter turnout with Bandipora district recording the highest polling at 56.40 percent followed by Kupwara district at 52.35 percent and Budgam with around 45.65 percent polling.

The election chief informed that in Kashmir division, the polling percentage recorded in Ganderbal was 37.47 percent, while Baramulla reported 44.31 percent, Anantnag 21.89 percent, Kulgam 26.94 percent, Pulwama 8.12 percent and 5.52 percent polling was registered in Shopian.

Similarly, in Jammu division, poll percentage of 64.71 percent was recorded in Samba, 69.47 percent in Udhampur, 68.27 percent in Kishtwar, 67.11 percent in Ramban, 69.15 percent in Reasi and 62.36 percent in Kathua.