DDC polls: Mehbooba Mufti seeks votes for Pulwama nominee Waheed Parra

Waheed, who is the PDP youth president, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last month, days after he filed his nomination papers from Pulwama DDC seat.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 20:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Mehbooba Mufti (HT File)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday sought votes for Waheed Parra who is contesting the district development council (DDC) polls from Pulwama.

Waheed, who is the PDP youth president, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last month, days after he filed his nomination papers from Pulwama DDC seat. He was interrogated by the agency in the terror case related to arrested DSP Davinder Singh.

Pulwama will go to polls in the fourth phase of elections on Monday.

While canvassing for Waheed, Mehbooba Mufti said,”You all are aware that Waheed has always raised his voice against cruelty and he is being punished for that today. I hope your vote will be an answer to Delhi’s tyranny.”

Waheed is considered close to Mehbooba Mufti and is one of the prominent youth leaders in Kashmir. He has a strong following among the youth, especially in south Kashmir. In the last assembly election, Waheed had played an important role in the win of Haseeb Drabu who became J&K’ s finance minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government.

On Saturday, Mehbooba Mufti had visited Waheed’s house at Naira village in Pulwama to meet his family. The PDP had earlier launched a social media campaign for the release of its youth leader by releasing videos and pictures showing Waheed’s contribution towards strengthening mainstream politics in Kashmir.

