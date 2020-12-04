DDC polls: Nail-biting triangular contest in north Kashmir’s Sangrama

North Kashmir’s Wagoora and Sangrama, where polling was held under the third phase of the district development council (DDC) elections on Friday, has candidates from powerful political clans sitting on the edge of their seats.

While the DDC seat in Wagoora is reserved for women, for which Safina Baig, wife of former PDP patron Muzaffar Hussain Baig, is contesting as an Independent against the joint candidate of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Sangrama has a triangular contest in store with journalist-turned-politician Suhail Bukhari, a People’s Alliance candidate, up against Jammu Kashmir Apni Party candidate and former legislator Shoaib Lone and Irfan Hafeez, an Independent.

Polling for both the seats was held amid tight security and more than 25 percent voters exercised their franchise.

Muzaffar Baig had recently resigned from the PDP as its patron after wife Safina, who was the head of PDP’s women wing, was denied a ticket by the PAGD and instead the seat was given to an NC candidate. This led Safina to contest as an independent candidate in the DDC polls. Baigs, who have earlier enjoyed influence over two Baramulla and Sangrama seats, faced flak in the bastions after Muzaffar Baig nephew Javeed Baig left the PDP to join Apni Party. Another one of Muzaffar’s brothers also joined the Apni Party. Moreover, a day before polling, the former Baramulla MP’s son from his first wife, Zahid Baig, released a video criticising Safina on social media.

“This election is an important one for the Baigs, especially Safina. If she manages to win the DDC seat, they (Baigs) can start afresh from this place,” said young businessman Fayaz Ahmad after casting his vote at a polling station set up inside Government School, Sultanpora.

“Over 300 people have voted in the first four hours and more are coming in. It is going to be triangular contest between Safina, the Apni Party and the alliance candidates,” he said adding that it is high-stake battle for senior Baig (Muzaffar).

At Kreeri, the native village of former minister and NC leader Basharat Bukhari, voters came in small groups at three polling stations. “This is a local election, but one of the most important one for Baig, Bukhari and Shoaib Lone,” said Kreeri BDC chairman Ghulam Mohiudin Sofi, while asking his supporters to vote on the symbol of a particular candidate.

The Lones are contesting on both the seats with Nasreena for Wagoora and Shoaib for Sangrama. Shoaib had lost in the last two assembly elections by a thin margin, so victory is crucial for him this time.