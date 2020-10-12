DDMA allows Durga Puja, Ramlila with Covid riders

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday allowed Navratri and Durga Puja functions to be organised in the national Capital with limited attendees, even as it prohibited all kinds of fairs (melas), food stalls, exhibitions, rallies and processions till October 31.

However, despite the order some of the biggest and oldest Ramlila committees in Delhi have decided to skip organising any event this year, a first for them in several decades.

With just five days to go for the festivities to begin, Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev issued the order on Sunday in which the DDMA also lifted the ban on gatherings and large congregations for the first time since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25.

“It may be noted that the restriction on gatherings and large congregations….stands withdrawn only to the extent of allowing gatherings /congregations for celebration of upcoming festivals till 31st October, 2020 only,” read the order.

It stated that apart from the statutory permissions that need to be taken every year, this time owing to Covid-19, every organiser will have to take permission from the district magistrate. Delhi has 11 districts.

Revenue minister Kailash Gahlot, who is a member of the DDMA, said the permission to allow Ramlila and Durga Puja functions has been decentralised this time with the power being given to each distirct administration to decide which ones should be allowed.

“The organiser will have to apply to the DM. After the application is received, a team of district officials including those from the Delhi police and the municipal corporation concerned will inspect the venue. Parameters such as area and the number of visitors allowed inside at a time will be decided based on the inspection. Spaces which are too small may not be granted permission owing to social distancing norms,” said the minister.

A senior revenue official said that it is likely that this time the number of functions that are held across the city would be far lesser than previous years. “A nodal officer has to be appointed by the DM for each function. In case of any violation, the permission granted to an organiser will be immediately withdrawn for the subsequent days. Videography of each pandal or venue will be a must and a soft copy of each day’s function will have to be submitted to the DM’s office, which in turn will be sent to the chief secretary,” said the official on condition of anonymity.

Arjun Kumar, general secretary of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee which organises an 11-day event every year at the historic Red Fort said they are pulling out of the festivity this year.

“This is the first time in 40 years that Lav Kush Ramlila will not happen this time. Usually we get the permission for the land from the Archaeological Survey of India around 60 days before the start of the event. The first day of Navratra this time is Saturday, October 17. But, Union culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel himself is getting treated for Covid, so our file is stuck. Also, our Ramlila plays involve 250 artistes who do each others make-up which means coming close to each other. If by chance anyone gets the infection, all the effort of making the arrangements for 11 days will go in vain because the venue will be sealed for sanitisation,” Kumar said.

Ravi Jain, press secretary of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee also said they won’t be organising any function this year as did 11 other committees in Rohini alone.

While Navratra will begin from October 17 to 25 (Dusshera), Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 22 to 26.

Swapan Ganguly, general secretary of New Delhi Kali Bari, one of the oldest Durga Puja organisers in the city, said for the first time they will not offer bhog on site. “In a first, we will home deliver Durga Ma’s blessings to whoever gives donation for the bhog. Other visitors who insist on getting the bhog will have to make a nominal payment this time and will be given the ‘prasad’ in packed boxes as they exit the pandal,” he said.

Ganguly said as per the order issued by the DDMA, they too have planned separate entry and exit with sanitising tunnels for visitors. “We are creating a proper route for visitors coming to see the Durga idol. Also, there will be no stage performances or food stalls this time,” he said.