Dead ITBP constable’s Covid-19 test is positive

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 22:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

Three days after an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle at a police station in central Delhi, his Covid-19 test done after the death has come positive, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said the test on the ITBP constable’s body was done at Lady Hardinge Hospital. “His report confirmed he was positive for the virus,” he said.

Senior police officers said the constable may not have known he was infected with the virus as the test was not done when he was alive.



“The exact reason behind his step is not known as no suicide note was found,” a senior police officer said.

