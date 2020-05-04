Dead man tests positive; TMC traces kin

A patient from Hanuman Nagar in Thane, who was admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa after he suffered a heart attack, died on April 30. On Sunday, his Covid test came positive. The Thane Municipal Corporation officials got to know that many of his relatives had attended the funeral.

The 54-year-old patient was admitted after he suffered a heart attack and the doctors did not find any symptoms of coronavirus. After the report, around 20 people are under observation as they had interacted with the family and attended the funeral.

“We are tracing all those who had come in contact with the family and attended the funeral. We are conducting tests of close family members and are also preparing a list of people to be home quarantined or to be taken to a quarantine centre,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.

In a similar incident in April, a man’s swab report came after his last rites. He tested positive and many of his close contacts from Lokmanya Nagar were infected.