Sections
Home / Cities / Deadline for door-to-door survey, screening extended

Deadline for door-to-door survey, screening extended

New Delhi: The central government on Monday extended the deadline for the door-to-door health survey in Delhi’s containment zones from June 30 to July 6, which will be...

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The central government on Monday extended the deadline for the door-to-door health survey in Delhi’s containment zones from June 30 to July 6, which will be followed by a similar door-to-door screening for the rest of the city, a senior official of the Union home ministry said.

“Door to door survey will be done first in containment zones on a priority basis by July 6. The date has been extended as the number of containment zones have increased to 435. This will be followed by door to door screening in the entire Delhi,” said a senior official in the home ministry.

Both the exercises are part of a set of recommendations by Union home minister Amit Shah who had chaired a Covid-19 review meeting with Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 21.

The recommendations were notified by the directorate general of health services in Delhi through an order on June 22, which said that the survey in containment zones had to be completed by June 30 and a “comprehensive survey” for the rest of the city had to be completed by July 6.



The order, however, did not specify when the two exercises should start nor did it specify a standard operating procedure (SOP) on how the surveys are to be done, which led to confusion among several district officials, said a senior Delhi government official.

By Monday, the number of containment zones in the city had also shot up to 435 from 280 till three days ago, under a fresh delineation strategy, which too was part of Shah’s recommendations and notified through the same order.

A Delhi government official welcomed the decision to extend the deadlines. “While all 11 revenue districts in the city had started with the survey of containment zones, the officials found it difficult to conduct a parallel survey in the rest of Delhi. There was resource crunch and more than that there was lack of clear directions on how that was to be done. The deadlines too were very tight and looked like an impossible task. The extension of the deadline concerning survey in containment zones and the clarity that the other (applicable to the rest of the city) would start after the first has brought quite some relief,” the senior Delhi government official said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Plasma therapy helps stabilise Covid patients, shows trial at Lok Nayak
Jun 29, 2020 23:55 IST
FUEL PRICE HIKE: SAD to hold statewide protests on July 7
Jun 29, 2020 23:54 IST
Woman digs 15-feet well at home to help ailing mother fetch water
Jun 29, 2020 23:54 IST
Home guard stabbed to death in Jind
Jun 29, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.