Deadline to affix HSRPs on vehicles extended till June 30

The Punjab government has extended the deadline for owners of vehicles registered in the state to get these affixed with High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) till June 30. State transport minister Razia Sultana said this will be the final opportunity for vehicle owners as no further extension would not be given.

Sultana added that HSRPs were mandatory in light of the orders of the Supreme Court of India and notifications by the Centre and the state. She added said that in addition to existing 22 fitting centres at district headquarters, 45 additional fitment centres had been established at the sub-divisional level. She added that to maintain social distance, vehicle owners will not be required to go to fitment centres and wait for their turn. An online system of pre-booking an appointment as per one’s convenience and payment of the fees has been activated on the website punjabhsrp.in in addition to a mobile application, HSRP Punjab. The minister clarified that HSRP on vehicles manufactured from April 2019 onwards are to be affixed from agencies where there were purchased.