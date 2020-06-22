Death toll crosses 100-mark in Punjab, 170 fresh cases surface

Jalandhar/Amritsar/Ludhiana Three Covid-related deaths were reported in Ludhiana even as 170 fresh cases were reported from across Punjab on Monday. With this, the state’s Covid-19 death toll has gone up to 102 and the total infections to 4,244.

A woman was among the three casualties reported from Ludhiana hospitals, taking the death toll in the district to 17. All the three patients were suffering from comorbidities, including hypertension and diabetes, officials said.

In Jalandhar, 47 new coronavirus cases, including five police personnel, were reported.

A station house officer was among 35 cases reported in Amritsar. Civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said, “The district reported 35 Covid-19 cases on Monday. Among them, 28 cases are fresh community transmission cases and 7 patients are the close contacts of the Covid-19 patients.”

Seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in Pathankot district on Monday, while two each in Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts.

Eighteen new patients surfaced in Sangrur on Monday. As per health officials, the patients were from Malerkotla, Saron, Bahadurpur and Sangrur areas of the district.

Seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in Ferozepur district and two in Faridkot on Monday.

Five infected five men are aged 30, 32, 36, 35 and 60, while two women are aged 26 and 32.

Two migrant labourers tested positive in Faridkot.

In Bathinda,10 fresh infections were recorded on Monday. Among the patients are a police sub-inspector and a constable.

Patiala district recorded five fresh cases, including a bank manager and a police constable.

Four women were among the five patients found positive in Muktsar district.

According to the spokesperson of the district administration, four patients are from the same family.

(With inputs from Patiala, Bathinda)