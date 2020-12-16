Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Deaths down by 22%, but road crashes still biggest killer in Himachal

Deaths down by 22%, but road crashes still biggest killer in Himachal

Director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that every year about 3,000 road accidents and 1,200 deaths due to the same take place in Himachal Pradesh

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 21:25 IST

By Navneet Rathore, Hindustan Times Shimla

(HT File)

Deaths caused in roads accidents in Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a significant drop of 22% in 2020 as about 788 persons have died so far this year (January 1 to November 30) as compared to 1,020 fatalities reported in 2019.

Similarly, the state has witnessed 2,014 accidents in 2020 as compared to 2,629 accidents in 2019 resulting in a reduction of road accidents by 23% while as many as 2,855 persons have been injured in road accidents in 2020 as compared to 4,541 in 2019,thus reducing the total number of accident injuries by 37% in 2020 than last year.

Director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that every year about 3,000 road accidents and 1,200 deaths due to the same take place in Himachal Pradesh. “If we compare this with the 100-odd murders that take place in the state every year, it would astonishingly reveal that road accidents pose the biggest threat to human lives in Himachal Pradesh,” said Kundu.

He said that as per a Union road transport and highways ministry report released in 2019, Himachal Pradesh is nationally ranked 20 in terms of deaths caused by road accidents and holds the 22nd spot as far as the number of road mishaps are concerned, despite the state’s lower population.

“It may be due to the fact that each accident taking place in the state results in more than one death and sometimes in case of large vehicles, causalities may even be in double digits in one road accident,” he added.

In order to continue mutual cooperation in reducing the number of road accidents and the deaths caused by them, the Himachal Pradesh Police has urged the people of the state to avoid drinking and driving, overspeeding, negligent driving, venturing out during thick fog with exception to emergencies, avoiding black ice and being careful of vehicular traffic during morning and evening walks, as data has revealed that dawns and twilights have higher incidents of accidents involving pedestrians.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
by Shishir Gupta
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Coronavirus claims 12 more lives in Himachal
by HT Correspondent
NCP likely to appoint new city unit president
by Abhay Khairnar
‘Hour of grief’: Rahul Gandhi condoles Baba Ram Singh’s death
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Over 57% voting recorded in phase 7 of J&K DDC polls
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.