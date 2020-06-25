Deceased cop tests positive for Covid-19

The Covid-19 test report of a 45-year-old constable attached to Manpada police station in Dombivli, who had died due to heart attack on June 19, came positive on Wednesday. Following the report, four of his subordinates were sent to home quarantine for 14 days.

The constable, who lived in Kalyan with his four family members, was on duty till June 17. He faced breathing troubles on June 18, which was his weekly off, and the next day he suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

Police officers said, “He did not have any symptoms. Only two days before his death, he complained about little breathing problem. After his death, his swab was taken for Covid-19 test and it came positive. We have asked four of his subordinate constables, who were in touch with him, to quarantine themselves. Their swabs have been sent for testing and the reports are awaited.”

This is the fourth death of police personnel in the Thane police commissionerate region. Earlier, two deaths were reported in May and one in June.

Meanwhile, a senior fire officer and two firemen of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) have tested positive for Covid-19. The health department has traced their close contacts to test them.

The senior fire officer is admitted at Holy Cross Covid Hospital in Kalyan (West), while the two firemen are admitted at Shastrinagar civic hospital and Tata Amanta quarantine centre.

KDMC recorded 226 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Wednesday, taking total cases to 4,192 and deaths to 85.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has recorded 197 positive cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday, taking total cases to 6,827 and deaths to 233 till now. Of all the new cases, only two patients are aged below 50, said a civic official.