Decision on restricting Delhi's hospitals by June 6: Kejriwal

Decision on restricting Delhi’s hospitals by June 6: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said a decision on whether hospitals in Delhi should be restricted only to the residents of the city for the time being, will be taken by...

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:40 IST

HT Correspondent

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said a decision on whether hospitals in Delhi should be restricted only to the residents of the city for the time being, will be taken by Saturday.

In an interview to TV news channel News18 India, Kejriwal also said he is in favour of opening all the city’s borders, but expressed concern that Covid-19 beds would be filled “within two days” if patients from across the country entered Delhi for treatment.

“About 60-70% patients in Delhi’s hospitals at any given point of time are from other states.We have so far got about 5-6 lakh suggestions, and some of them are really interesting. Some people have suggested that the Delhi government hospitals be reserved for the residents of Delhi, while Central government hospitals be opened to all. Specialised facilities such as transplantations should also be opened for everyone,” Kejriwal said in the interview.

“We are evaluating the suggestions. We have also formed a team of experts that will also give its opinion. By Saturday, we will decide if health facilities should be restricted for a few months till corona patients are being treated,” he said.



The chief minister, however, added that he was in favour of opening the economy and state borders. “We had some concerns and we will soon find a solution for that. If the economy has opened the borders must also be opened,” Kejriwal said.

He also assured that power and water subsidies will continue in Delhi despite the revenue losses being faced by the government.

