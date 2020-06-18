Decision on security cover to Simarjit Bains in 4-5 weeks: Centre to HC

Chandigarh The Centre on Thursday told Punjab and Haryana high court that it will take a decision on providing security cover to Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains within next 4-5 weeks.

The statement in this regard was made by additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain during hearing of a plea from Bains alleging security threat. The matter stands adjourned for August 8, by when Punjab and Centre are to respond on the issues with regard to threat to his life.

He had told court that as he often raise issues against the present government in Punjab and he does not feel ‘secure’ from the protection of Punjab Police provided by the state government. He had also produced some threat letters issued to him and further told court that in 2018, he had written to Centre to consider providing security cover to him, but his representation on the same is yet to be decided by the ministry of home affairs.