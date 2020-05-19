Sections
Decision regarding reducing fee of private schools in a week: HP education minister

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh education minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Tuesday said the state government is serious about reducing fee of private schools and decision regarding it will be taken within a week.

While addressing mediaperson at the state secretariat, Bhardwaj said principal secretary, education, KK Pant has returned from leave and has been asked to prepare a proposal keeping both parties in mind.

“Private school authorities have been directed not to pressurise parents to pay the fee until fresh orders are issued,” he added.

The minister said the matter has also been discussed in the cabinet meeting and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has asked officials to prepare a proposal for the benefit of private schools and parents.



He said holidays in colleges have been declared till June 10. “Geography examination of Class 12 will be taken after the end of lockdown. Answer sheets of Classes 12 and 10 are being checked and Class 10 results will be declared soon,” Bhardwaj said.

Himachal Pradesh University has been asked to prepare examination schedule after assessing the present situation. Holidays have been declared in schools till May 31, he said.

The decision to open schools will be taken as per the next guidelines of the central government, he added.

