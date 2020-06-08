Dedicated Covid centre for cops becomes operational in Palghar

Sections
Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:32 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 50-bed Covid-19 facility for Palghar police personnel and their family members has become operational in Posheri, Wada taluka. While the hospital has 100 beds, half of the beds have been reserved for police personnel, confirmed Dattatray Shinde, superintendent of police (SP), Palghar. This is the second Covid hospital for police personnel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) after the 1,000-bed hospital in Kalina, Mumbai was opened in May, said Shinde.

“We had made a demand for a dedicated Covid health centre (DCHC) to Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde, and the requirement was sent to Dr Kanchan Vanare, civil surgeon, who agreed to open the 100-bed hospital in Posheri,” said Shinde. He added that a few police personnel have already been admitted in the DCHC as a precautionary measure.

The hospital will be equipped with all facilities to combat the virus and if needed, more beds will be added in phases in the next few weeks, Shinde said. The DCHC has three divisions for better treatment of patients, particularly police personnel in Palghar.

Shinde added that Covid warriors such as healthcare, government and other staff can also seek treatment at the centre.



So far, there have been 40 deaths, including a few policemen, reported in Palghar district and 1,236 patients have tested positive in the district.

