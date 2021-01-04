Sections
Deepender visits agitating farmers at Kurukshetra toll plaza

Congress Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda on Sunday reached Kurukshetra’s Thana toll plaza where farmers are protesting and accused the government of not taking their...

Jan 04, 2021

By HT Correspondent,

Congress Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda on Sunday reached Kurukshetra’s Thana toll plaza where farmers are protesting and accused the government of not taking their issues seriously.

“More than 50 farmers have died, but the government has turned a blind eye towards their plight,” he said while addressing the protesters.

He asked the government to give martyr status to the farmers who died during the protests at Delhi border and compensation to their families.

“The government should resolve this issue without any further delay as number of farmers is increasing at the Delhi-Haryana borders with each passing day and the situation may become uncontrollable if the government fails to accept the demands of farmers,” he added.

Farmers’ stir at the toll plazas entered Day 9 on Sunday with several opposition leaders approaching them to support their agitation against three agriculture laws.

