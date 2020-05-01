Sections
Home / Cities / Default in salary: HC asks DSGMC-run schools to pay ₹10k extra per month to teachers

Default in salary: HC asks DSGMC-run schools to pay ₹10k extra per month to teachers

The Delhi high court has directed the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to pay an additional ₹10,000 for each month of delayed salary payment to teachers of its schools in the national...

Updated: May 01, 2020 00:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

The Delhi high court has directed the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to pay an additional ₹10,000 for each month of delayed salary payment to teachers of its schools in the national capital.

Many of the teachers were no paid salaries in the DSGMC-run schools since January this year.

Justice C Hari Shankar directed the DSGMC and its schools to “continue payments of salary and other emoluments, to which petitioners (teachers) are entitled, on a monthly basis, during pendency of the petitions (seeking implementation of Seventh Pay Commission).” The order, passed on April 27 in proceedings held via video conferencing, came on applications moved by several teachers in their respective petitions seeking implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

In their applications, the teachers had said that they have not been paid salaries from January 2020 to March 2020.



The court said that it had earlier on August 22, 2019, in its order had said that in case of default in salary payment, the schools would have to pay 10,000 per month extra to the petitioners.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 23:25 IST
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
May 01, 2020 00:17 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Apr 30, 2020 22:36 IST
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Apr 30, 2020 23:00 IST

latest news

IIT-Bombay start-up conducts pregnancy counselling webinars
May 01, 2020 00:32 IST
Maha’s 1st trial: Covid patient who underwent plasma therapy dies
May 01, 2020 00:31 IST
Maha goes past grim 10,000 mark for Covid-19 infections
May 01, 2020 00:30 IST
Mohali police makes birthday of one-year-old special amid Covid-19 lockdown
May 01, 2020 00:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.