Default in salary: HC asks DSGMC-run schools to pay ₹10k extra per month to teachers

The Delhi high court has directed the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to pay an additional ₹10,000 for each month of delayed salary payment to teachers of its schools in the national capital.

Many of the teachers were no paid salaries in the DSGMC-run schools since January this year.

Justice C Hari Shankar directed the DSGMC and its schools to “continue payments of salary and other emoluments, to which petitioners (teachers) are entitled, on a monthly basis, during pendency of the petitions (seeking implementation of Seventh Pay Commission).” The order, passed on April 27 in proceedings held via video conferencing, came on applications moved by several teachers in their respective petitions seeking implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

In their applications, the teachers had said that they have not been paid salaries from January 2020 to March 2020.

The court said that it had earlier on August 22, 2019, in its order had said that in case of default in salary payment, the schools would have to pay 10,000 per month extra to the petitioners.