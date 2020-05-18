Sections
Home / Cities / Delayed by lockdown, construction of Kharar-Mullanpur road begins

Delayed by lockdown, construction of Kharar-Mullanpur road begins

Earlier, GMADA had set April 15 as the date to start work on the road, which will help commuters avoid journey via Chandigarh or Kurali while travelling between Kharar and Mullanpur

Updated: May 18, 2020 22:19 IST

By Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times Mohali

Delayed by a month, work on the new 8-km road, connecting Mullanpur in New Chandigarh, to Kharar on the National Highway 21, has finally kicked off.

Earlier, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had set April 15 as the date to start work on the road, which will help commuters avoid journey via Chandigarh or Kurali while travelling between Kharar and Mullanpur.

The road is also aimed at reducing traffic in Chandigarh and Mohali by serving as a ring road to connect Kharar with Zirakpur as well. It will also connect to the Kurali road that leads to Rupnagar and Morinda.

GMADA has acquired around 120 acres for the 200-foot wide road, which will begin from New Sunny Enclave (near KFC), connecting to Mullanpur, New Chandigarh near the cricket stadium.



The Rs 130-crore project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months. Land for the project has been acquired in Sunny Enclave, Daun village and Mundi Kharar.

GMADA chief engineer Sunil Kansal said, “The project was delayed due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The agency, Rajinder Infrastructures Private Limited, which has been allotted the project, has already begun its survey and work will be completed in nearly 18 months.”

The 18km stretch connecting Kharar to Zirakpur was completed around four years ago, but work on the road connecting Kharar to New Chandigarh has been pending over last four years.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

18 new cases take Haryana Covid count to 928
May 18, 2020 23:21 IST
60 farmers booked for stubble burning in Gurdaspur
May 18, 2020 23:20 IST
I feel very fortunate to help other people: Sonakshi Sinha
May 18, 2020 23:18 IST
Videos of jam sessions by Assam youths to overcome quarantine blues go viral
May 18, 2020 23:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.