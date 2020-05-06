Sections
Home / Cities / Delhi airport handles over 1,310 cargo and relief flights during lockdown

Delhi airport handles over 1,310 cargo and relief flights during lockdown

New Delhi: The Delhi airport handled at least 1,000 cargo flights and more than 310 evacuation flights, both domestic and international, during the lockdown, the airport operator said on Wednesday....

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Delhi airport handled at least 1,000 cargo flights and more than 310 evacuation flights, both domestic and international, during the lockdown, the airport operator said on Wednesday.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, said since the nationwide lockdown began on March 25, evacuation flights to 58 destinations — 16 domestic and 44 international, operated out of Delhi Airport.

“Around 27,500 foreign nationals and 2,300 Indians were evacuated during this period. Also, the airport handled the movement of over 12,600 metric tonnes of import and export cargo, including COVID-19 related medical essentials and fresh vegetables,” DIAL said in a statement.

Over 500 personnel from DIAL’s operations, cargo, housekeeping, airport rescue and fire fighting (ARFF), apron control teams, in coordination with CISF, immigration, airlines, ground handling agencies, ATC and others have been working round-the-clock to make such functioning possible, the statement said.



The airport has also created a dedicated medical distribution facility to process and distribute imported medical essentials to medical institutes and hospital across the country.

The airport was also recently designated as the major hub for import and distribution of Covid-related medical essentials.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 00:00 IST
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
May 07, 2020 00:36 IST
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
May 07, 2020 01:17 IST
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
May 07, 2020 00:10 IST

latest news

With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
May 07, 2020 01:17 IST
MCA secretary, 3 others booked for opposing burial of Covid victim in Bandra
May 07, 2020 01:16 IST
Industry in designated focal points can run operations without curfew pass: Ludhiana admn
May 07, 2020 01:14 IST
Samsung set to reopen 1,500 exclusive brand stores in India
May 07, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.