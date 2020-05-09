Sections
Home / Cities / Delhi, Bihar govts clash over train bill

Delhi, Bihar govts clash over train bill

PATNAThe Bihar government has objected to the Delhi government’s letter seeking reimbursement of fares paid by the latter for passengers travelling to Bihar by Shramik Special train from Delhi,...

Updated: May 09, 2020 22:49 IST

By Vijay Swaroop,

PATNA

The Bihar government has objected to the Delhi government’s letter seeking reimbursement of fares paid by the latter for passengers travelling to Bihar by Shramik Special train from Delhi, which reached Saturday morning with 1,100-odd passengers.

The state government, in reply to the letter written by Delhi government’s nodal officer on May 7, asking for reimbursement, said the request was a clear violation of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Railways.

The reply, issued by Pratyaya Amrit, principal secretary (disaster management department), Bihar, cited the clause 11 (c) of guidelines issued by Ministry of Railways (vide no. DTP/2020/05/17 dated 2nd May, 2020) which says, “The local state government authority shall hand over the tickets to the passengers cleared by them and collect the ticket fare and handover the total amount to railways.”



“In consonance with this policy, we shall reimburse the fare to the Railway, and not to the Delhi government,” the letter says.

The Delhi government’s letter had sought reimbursement of Rs 6.5 lakh.

As per guidelines of the central government, either the destination state or the origin state of the train concerned has to bear 15% of the ticket cost while the remaining 85% will be taken care of by the Centre. The tickets are to be charged by the railways at sleeper class rates plus an additional Rs 50.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
May 09, 2020 22:26 IST
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
May 09, 2020 23:37 IST
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
May 09, 2020 22:05 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST

latest news

New BMC chief’s focus areas: Virus and pre-monsoon prep
May 10, 2020 00:13 IST
Naroa Manch members visit Battian STP, slam pollution body’s claims over Buddha Nullah pollution
May 10, 2020 00:12 IST
Mothers are fighters and geniuses, says Hina Khan
May 10, 2020 00:11 IST
Now, bookstores, small shops to remain open in Ludhiana
May 10, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.