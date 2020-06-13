Sections
Home / Cities / Delhi: Cash collection agent shot at, robbed of ₹2.5 lakh

Delhi: Cash collection agent shot at, robbed of ₹2.5 lakh

New Delhi: A 35-year-old cash collection agent was shot at and robbed of ₹2.5 lakh by motorcycle-borne assailants in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Friday afternoon. The agent...

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A 35-year-old cash collection agent was shot at and robbed of ₹2.5 lakh by motorcycle-borne assailants in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Friday afternoon. The agent suffered the bullet wound in his arm and was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his wound, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said that the victim, Rakesh Mishra, was returning after collecting payments in the Chandni Chowk area for his employers when the robbers waylaid him and tried to rob him.

“Mishra resisted, after which the assailants fired a bullet at him, which hit his arm. The robbers then fled with his bag containing around ₹2.5 lakh. A case has been registered and teams are working on it,” said DCP Bhardwaj.

Police said that Mishra works for a factory owner in Bawana and lives with his family in Budh Vihar near Rohini. On Friday morning, he left home on his scooter to collect payments from different clients.



He collected money from Chandni Chowk and was riding towards Bawana factory around 2.30pm. The incident took place near the Gandhi Vihar traffic signal, when two men on a motorcycle intercepted his scooter, forcing him to stop.

“One of them tried to snatch his bag and fired a bullet in the air to scare Mishra. When the victim refused to have over the bag, the robber fired a bullet at him, took his bag and fled,” said a police officer associated with the case, requesting anonymity.

The police are now scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene and of the probable routes the suspects took to follow Mishra and to flee.

Ends

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Personal Agenda: “The most Marathi thing about me is lavni music,” says Karsh Kale
Jun 14, 2020 01:12 IST
No compromise on paddy, wheat MSP, says Sukhbir
Jun 14, 2020 01:08 IST
Elderly farmer shot dead in Raikot village over land dispute
Jun 14, 2020 01:03 IST
Denied admission by 5 hospitals, 51-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Thane
Jun 14, 2020 01:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.