Delhi Cong leaders helping migrants by arranging transport

New Delhi: Delhi Congress leaders are stepping up to help migrant labourers and visitors stuck in the national capital to reach their hometowns in the neighbouring states. Delhi Pradesh Congress...

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Delhi Congress leaders are stepping up to help migrant labourers and visitors stuck in the national capital to reach their hometowns in the neighbouring states. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) vice president Abhishek Dutt on Saturday arranged 14 buses to ferry migrant labourers and people who had reached the city for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), to take them to their hometowns. These buses carried nearly 300 passengers to different locations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

“Ever since a migrant screening centre was opened in Lajpat Nagar, we have seen a large number of migrant labourers coming in, who could not be accommodated in trains and buses arranged by the government and they were desperate to get to their villages,” said Dutt.

These buses carried elderly citizens, couples with children, differently-abled people and women, who will be dropped off at districts such as Begusarai, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Rae Bareli, Damoh and Chattarpur, by Sunday.

“The service was free of cost and all the social distancing norms were followed while seating the passengers. All the passengers were screened for their temperatures and they will reach their destinations by Sunday,” said Dutt.



