Delhi cop's 4 family members test positive for virus in Panipat

Nine other family members and fifty police personnel, who were in touch with the cop’s sister, who is an ASI with Haryana police, have been quarantined.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:29 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

Fifty police personnel, who were in touch with the cop’s sister, who is an ASI with Haryana police, have also been quarantined. (RAVI KUMAR/HT )

Two days after a Delhi police constable tested positive for Covid-19, four members of his family have also been found infected with the virus in Panipat.

The infected members of the family include the cop's sister, who is an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Panipat police, his father, mother and younger brother. Though they hail from Khoobru village of Sonepat, they will be counted as Panipat patients as their samples were taken here. Panipat’s tally is now at 12.

50 COPS QUARANTINED

The development has come as a bad news for the police department as 50 cops posted at the Samalkha police station had to be quarantined as they had come in contact with the ASI, who had been on duty till her brother tested positive for the virus. She was isolated on April 24.

The samples of 22 cops have been sent for testing.



A sub-divisional judicial magistrate, posted in Samalkha of Panipat, was also quarantined as the ASI had produced an accused in her court on April 24.

Panipat chief medical officer (CMO) Sant Lal Verma said the cop, who is posted in Delhi, used to frequent his native village in Sonepat. “His sister, who is also a cop, was also in regular contact with him and developed Covid-19, symptoms soon after her brother tested positive,” the CMO said, adding that the four members of the family have now been isolated at BPS Medical College Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat. Nine other members of the family have also been quarantined. The source of infection for the Delhi cop, has, however, not been ascertained yet as officials are still examining their contact history.

