Delhi cop shoots father-in-law dead, 12 hours after shooting at woman friend

Rohtak/New Delhi: A Delhi Police sub-inspector shot dead his 62-year-old father-in-law in Rohtak’s Bhainsi village on Monday morning, nearly 12 hours after he shot at his woman friend in a car in outer Delhi’s Alipur. Both Haryana and Delhi Police have launched a manhunt.

The suspect, Sandeep Dahiya, 35, was posted at the Lahori Gate police station in north Delhi, officials said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said, “Multiple teams are now on a lookout for Dahiya. We are working in coordination with the Alipur police and our counterparts in Haryana,” said DCP Alphonse.

Meham deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Shamsher Singh Dahiya said the suspect, a resident of Sisana village in Sonepat, has been booked under Section 302 (murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. He said that the victim’s family have told the police that the accused had threatened to kill him a few days ago.

Witness to Alipur shooting

Dahiya had fled after the shooting in Alipur. However, now the police have found a witness who was passing through the area and suffered a shrapnel injury in his leg.

Police said Satbir (who goes by his first name) was on his way to Sonepat when he was injured. However, he did not realise when a shrapnel from the three bullets that Dahiya had fired at his woman friend got lodged in his leg.

On Monday, a Delhi police team met Satbir in a Sonepat hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Gaurav Sharma said Satbir is a key witness to the Alipur firing incident.

Officials said Sandeep was in a relationship with the woman for over a year. She was found injured in the car on GT Karnal Road on Sunday evening by another police sub-inspector, Jaiveer, who took her to a nearby hospital.

“On the way, the woman told him that Sandeep Dahiya, had shot her following an argument. She also told him that Dahiya had strained relations with his wife. We registered a case and formed teams to search for SI Dahiya. The woman suffered bullet injuries in her right shoulder and arm. Her condition is stable and is out of danger,” Sharma said, adding that they are probing whether Dahiya used his service weapon in the crime.

Second crime

On Monday morning, Sandeep reportedly drove up to his in-laws’ house in Rohtak’s Bhainsi village and shot his father in-law, Ranbir Singh, 62. Sandeep’s wife, Rajesh Devi, said the incident took place around 7am when her father was cleaning the street outside their house.

“Dahiya, along with my brother’s father-in-law and cousin Pawan, came in an SUV and pumped a bullet into my father’s forehead, killing him on the spot,” Rajesh Devi said.

She told the police that she had moved back to the house of her parents four years ago, following marital discord. She also said that a was pending in the local court.

“My husband had illicit relations with my sister-in-law. My sister-in-law, Reena, had also filed a case against my brother, seeking divorce as she wanted to marry Sandeep. He wanted to take custody of our son but I was against it,” she added.

Delhi Police officials said Sandeep joined the force as a constable in 2006. In 2016, he was promoted as a sub-inspector after clearing the exam. He has been posted in north district since 2013 and in the Lahori Gate police station since December 2017. Sandeep has been living in a government flat at Shalimar Bagh police colony.

“Dahiya has been in a marital dispute with his wife, who has filed a dowry harassment case against him in a police station in Rohtak. He faced a departmental enquiry also,” said a police officer who knows Dahiya said on the condition of anonymity.

(With inputs from Karn Pratap Singh in New Delhi)