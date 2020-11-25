Delhi engineer found dead in Pune hotel

PUNE: A 29-year-old engineer from Delhi was found dead at a hotel in Pune, officials said on Tuesday.

The engineer, who worked in a private firm in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is suspected to have died by suicide on Sunday. He is survived by his parents and a wife in her third trimester of pregnancy, according to the police.

“There was a suicide note that we found in his hotel room. It was written inside a notebook in Hindi. It was pretty vague and mentioned some trouble that he had run into in life. There is no way of telling if it was work-related or personal,” said inspector (crime) V Goud of Shivajinagar police station.

The man was reported missing by his family in Delhi since October last week while his body was found in a hotel located at Model Colony in Shivajinagar, Pune, officials said.

The family had even lodged a missing complaint in Delhi on October 30. The police are verifying whether he had any connection with Pune.

His family members arrived in Pune on Monday and took custody of the body after a post-mortem was conducted.

His death was recorded in an accidental death report at the Shivajinagar police station.

The techie, according to Goud, had recorded a message to his wife, which indicated he attempted to end life multiple times before hanging self in Pune.