Delhi exceeds target, plants 1,000,000 saplings so far this monsoon

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the Delhi government has planted 1,000,000 saplings so far this monsoon.

Though the Central government gave Delhi a target of planting 1,500,000 saplings, the city government aims at 3,100,000 lakh saplings this financial year.

The minister in a statement said he had participated in a digital meeting of all state environment ministers presided over by the union environment and forests minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday.



“Delhi government will work together with the Central government on environment-related issues in the city. We have surpassed the plantation targets given by the Central government since 2018-19. To increase the city’s green cover, we have developed 12 city forests while work is underway to develop four more such forests,” Rai said.

The city forests include Garhi Mandu Pocket - A2, near Shastri Park Metro Station, ITO (loop number 4), Hauz Rani, Butterfly Park, Tughlakabad and Aravali Aranya Centre among others.

Under the Nagar Van Yojana, there are 20,000 parks and gardens spread across 8,000 hectares of land.

Similarly, he said, under School Nursery Yojana, the government has created eco-clubs in 2000 schools.

