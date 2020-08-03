Delhi govt bans use of hookahs to check spread of Covid-19

Sections
Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

The Delhi government on Monday banned the use of hookahs under the Epidemic Disease Act, saying sharing of pipes may further lead to a spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Bars, pubs and discotheques in the city presently remain closed as part of efforts to contain the disease.

The order by principal health secretary Vikram Dev Dutt cites four reasons for increased transmission through hookahs -- smokers are likely to touch their lips more often; smokers are likely to already have lung diseases or reduced lung capacity; smoking hookahs involves sharing mouth pieces; and conditions that are likely to increase oxygen needs or reduces the ability of the body to use it properly will put patients at a higher risk of developing complications of Covid-19.



“It is observed that in public places, use and sharing of hookah, with and without tobacco, may further increase spread of Sars-CoV-2. Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred ... under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the use of Hookah (with and without tobacco in all public places including Hotels, Restaurants, Eatery Houses, Bars, Pubs, Discotheques is strictly prohibited with immediate effect,” the order reads.

