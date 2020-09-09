Delhi govt constitutes committee to suggest measures to augment excise revenue

New Delhi: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday constituted a committee under the chairmanship of excise commissioner Ravi Dhawan to suggest measures for augmenting the state excise duty revenue, the Delhi government said.

This committee will also suggest measures for simplifying the liquor pricing mechanism in the city and checking malpractices and evasion of duty in liquor trade.

“The panel will formulate a policy to generate more jobs in the restaurant and hospitality industry and to boost the business. It will hold consultations with stakeholders and it is also authorised to consider the representations received by the government on the issue. The committee will submit its report within two weeks,” Sisodia said.

In a statement, the government said the panel will also look into changes in the excise duty structure that will promote ease of doing business for the restaurant and hospitality industry in Delhi.

The members of the committee include deputy commissioner (excise) Sandeep Mishra and additional commissioner (trade and taxes) Anand Kumar Tiwari as members.

“The hotel and hospitality industry has been one of the worst affected industries during the Covid pandemic. Millions of people work in this industry and it produces about 8% of the jobs in Delhi. But the pandemic has devastated this industry,” Sisodia said.

Build consumer confidence: Jain

Delhi health and industries minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a “drastic drop” in the average spend of people, and emphasised that there is a need to work towards building consumer confidence to avoid a long-term downward spiralling effect on the industry.

Jain also suggested that there may be a moratorium of no or minimal government interference for at least a year to help the industry get back to growth, the Delhi government said in a statement.

Delivering the keynote address at the Delhi Business Week session hosted by Confederation of Indian Industry, CII, the minister said, “Delhi government has taken many steps to build consumer confidence by handling the pandemic and retaining key subsidies on essential services like electricity, water among others. There is a need to create demand for and by the industry to survive the Covid pandemic. The pandemic-induced uncertainties and insecurities led to drastic drop in the average spend or demand from the consumers.”