Delhi govt employee’s gold chain snatched by three outside Rohini temple

New Delhi: Three criminals deliberately picked up fight with a Delhi government employee and snatched his gold chain before fleeing on a bike in outer Delhi’s Rohini Sector 14 on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident was captured on two CCTV cameras installed in the lane outside a temple where Shyam Chhabra, an assistant section officer in the pay and accounts department of the Delhi government, had gone to offer prayers.

The footage shows Chhabra feeding a cow in the lane and then walking back when a man deliberately brushes past him and pretends as if he was hurt. He starts arguing with Chhabra and soon two men appear on the scene on a bike. The first suspect then tries to show the other two how Chhabra allegedly hit him. When Chhabra tries to walk away, the two suspects also starts arguing with him. The first suspect joins the other on the bike and they start riding in circles around Chhabra. The first suspect then gets down and lunges at the government official, pulls the gold chain around his neck and violently pushes him to the ground. The three then flee the spot on the bike. Chhabra runs after them till the end of the lane, where it meets the main road.

A case of snatching has been registered at the Prashant Vihar police station. Chhabra said the criminals snatched the chain so forcefully that it broke apart in two pieces. The snatchers ran away with one half of the gold chain and a pendant. “They (the police) have shown me dossiers of criminals involved in similar crimes and asked me to identify the suspects. I am trying to help them in the probe,” said Chhabra, adding that the police are also scanning the CCTV footage for clues.

“The man who hit my leg insisted that I should say sorry. Although it was not my fault, I apologised to him to avoid any confrontation. However, the three men had their own plans. The rider distracted me by touching my leg and apologising. In the meantime, the man pulled my chain before pushing me on the ground and fleeing on the bike,” said Chhabra, adding that he chased the bike but could not catch them.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said, “We have registered a case and are rounding up criminals involved in such crimes. There are certain clues on which we are working.”