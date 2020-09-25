Delhi govt extends free meal plan till end of winters

New Delhi:

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended the free meals for residents of the homeless shelters under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) till end of the winters and finalised a rehabilitation plan for residents of two slum clusters of which one is located near India Gate and the other in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

“A meeting of the DUSIB was held today, chaired by the Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal, in which several important decisions to improve the condition of DUSIB shelter homes and provide various amenities to the people living in these shelter homes were discussed. In the meeting, the DUSIB has decided to provide three free meals a day to the homeless people living in DUSIB shelters, at an annual expenditure of Rs. 15.31 crore,” said a statement issued by the government on Friday.

During the lockdown, the government started free meals in the DUSIB-run shelters which were free for all. From July, the scheme was limited to residents of the shelter homes but there was uncertainty over when it would end.

“The Board has also decided to rehabilitate 784 people residing in Princess Park, to facilitate the use of land by the Ministry of Defence for the construction of the National War Museum and Memorial. The families will be rehabilitated to the transit camps for 1-1.5 years, which are located at Sector 16B Dwarka. Around 350 families living in the slum dwellings in Karol Bagh will also be rehabilitated to the transit camps. The rehabilitated people will be shifted to the flats that are being constructed in Dev Nagar Karol Bagh area,” the statement said.