Delhi govt forms panel to implement law to protect women from harassment at workplace

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Delhi women and child development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday said the department will constitute a five-member committee to prevent sexual harassment of women at workplaces in the national capital.

The committee will include members from the government, civil society and NGOs. The decision was taken after the minister chaired a review meeting on implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, according to a statement issued by the Delhi government on Sunday.

“The minister also directed department officials that a meeting should be convened through video conferencing with heads of various government departments, in the first phase, in order to have an interface regarding implementation of the Act in their respective departments,” it said.

To create awareness about the same among citizens, Gautam also asked the department to ensure advertisements were issued in the form of display and text notices, with all government and private sector entities on the provisions, and penalty clauses of the Act.



The department has been organising workshops along with social media campaigns to take the message across to the people. The department has also issued instructions on regular intervals to all departments of the city government, autonomous bodies and private sector companies for constitution of internal committees under the Act, the statement said.

All district magistrates have also been instructed to constitute local committee as a statutory requirement under the Act, it added.

