Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity

As the number of hospitalisations due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spikes, the Delhi government is working to increase its intensive care unit (ICU) capacity in at least three of its big hospitals dedicated for the treatment of the contagious pathogen.

The number of hospitalisations in Delhi crossed 6,000 on Friday, the first time since the surge in cases in June.

At least 2,203 ICU beds are earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in government and private hospitals in Delhi. Over 62.7% of these were occupied as on Sunday evening, according to data from the Delhi Corona App.

A stock-taking meeting was held this week on how to augment ICU beds. “The CM had directed authorities to increase the number of ICU beds in the hospitals,” Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had said after the meeting.

The situation is worse in multispeciality private hospitals. More than 89% of ICU beds with ventilators in 11 biggest hospitals were occupied on Friday. And 82% of ICU beds without ventilators in eight large hospitals were filled.

At the Delhi government-run 2,000-bed Lok Nayak hospital, 55% of 300 ICU beds with and without ventilators were occupied, the Delhi Corona app showed.

The government plans to increase Lok Nayak’s ICU capacity to 500.

“Work has begun on increasing ICU beds. Most of these additional beds will have non-invasive ventilator equipment such as high-flow nasal oxygen (Bipap) as doctors have now seen that this is better than invasive mechanical ventilation for Covid-19 patients,” said a senior Lok Nayak official.

Equipment was purchased last month and recruitment of senior residents, paramedics and nurses has begun.

“The hiring process of senior residents is over and 100 nurses will join from Saturday. Within two or three days, around 50 more beds will be converted into ICU,” said the official.

At Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, 16% of the 200 ICU beds were occupied on Sunday. “The number of patients in need of ICU care is going up. We have been asked to increase the number of ICU beds. We have the equipment, and depending on manpower, we will scale up as much as possible,” said a senior doctor.

Doctors said medical personnel are being directed from other hospitals to run the ICU. “The government is looking for resources at every nook and cranny and diverting it to the hospital. We are looking at ways to increase the manpower needed to run about 500 ICU beds,” said the doctor quoted above on condition of anonymity.

At Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, where 86% of the 100 ICU beds are occupied, the government has asked it to scale up the capacity by 28 beds. “Work is on to convert 28 high-dependence unit beds to ICU beds. However, where will we get trained nurses and intensivists to run ICUs? There is already an acute shortage of staff,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

The Delhi government did not respond to messages and calls for a comment.