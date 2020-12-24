Delhi govt initiative to bring civil servants, UPSC aspirants closer

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday launched an initiative for the students of its schools, who aspire to crack the UPSC exam, under which they will get a chance to interact with civil servants every month and seek guidance.

According to a statement issued by the government on Thursday, every month, young officers will share their experiences, strategies, and insights about UPSC exam preparation with the Delhi government school students. The first such session was held on Thursday when Delhi Director Education Udit Prakash interacted with 60 students of classes 9th to 12th at a school in Kalkaji. The session was streamed live on YouTube where more than 5000 students watched it live.

During the interaction, Prakash, an IAS officer, shared his experiences during the UPSC exam preparation and gave tips to the students. He said that he had decided to become an IAS officer after class 10. “People think that IAS/IPS officers are from different planets as they have cleared a very difficult exam. But, it’s not like that. I was a normal student like everyone else… Delhi government schools students are very hardworking and have the potential to excel in civil services exam. The program has been started to develop students’ understanding about the exam,” he said.

Delhi education Minister Manish Sisodia also attended the session. “All the young UPSC aspirants should also dream about what they want to do after becoming an IAS/IPS officer. They should set a dream to serve a larger purpose, whether it’s about developing rural India or eradicating corruption or removing hatred and violence from the society. If students are clear about the larger purpose they want to serve, they can easily overcome the hurdles and they won’t be tired or scared in the pursuit of their dreams,” he said.