Delhi govt launches awareness campaign to deal with earthquakes

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday launched an awareness programme aimed at ensuring residences, offices, schools, and other private and public spaces prepared to deal with earthquakes.

“Considering the frequency of earthquakes in Delhi since April this year, the Delhi government has launched an awareness campaign on steps to be taken by people during and after an earthquake. The campaign aims at making homes, offices, schools, and other commercial and residential spaces fully prepared and efficiently deal with earthquakes… The campaign will also help people be well-prepared and take measures to minimise the damage and effects of the earthquakes,” said a statement issued by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office on Wednesday.

Kejriwal said, “The last few weeks have taught us the importance of awareness, preparation, and timely action. That is why your government [referring to the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi] is announcing a new campaign to prepare the people of Delhi for the unlikely event of an earthquake. Since April 2020, 18 very mild tremors have taken place in and around Delhi. Only two of these have registered above 4, or mild intensity, on the Richter Scale.”

“However, as your chief minister, it is my firm belief that Delhi must always be prepared and aware of any crisis. My policy is simple: prepare today to save lives tomorrow. We have compiled useful information that will prepare homes, schools, and workplaces in Delhi, to react to an earthquake emergency with calm and efficiency. Together let us build a Delhi that is prepared to face any crisis,” he said.



