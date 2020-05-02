Delhi govt launches online spoken English programme for class 10, 12 students

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Saturday launched a spoken English and personality development online programme for class 10 and 12 students studying in its schools.

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday made the announcement during his weekly session -- Parenting in the time of Corona. The programme was launched in collaboration with the British Council and MacMillan Education.

Under this initiative, students will be sent links via SMS from Monday. “Almost 1,60,000 students of class 10 and 1,12,000 students of class 12 have appeared for their board exams are awaiting their results. We decided to launch spoken English and personality development classes (online) for them to make apt use of their free time at home. No child should feel inferior for not being able to communicate in it. Hindi is our language, and the mode of communication and teaching is in Hindi only, but we cannot overlook the importance and relevance of English today. To progress further at the national and international levels, our students should have good command over the language. And that is why we are starting the classes from Monday,” Sisodia said.

Explaining the course design, the representatives of the British Council and Macmillan Education said, “The course is divided into two parts. First is Everyday English where students will be taught the functional usage of English. The second part is personality development where students will be taught about peer pressure and made to learn basic skills like facing an interview. The students of class 10 and 12 will receive an SMS with a link every day. The link will take them to the assigned webpage for that day and then the child will be able to navigate to activities of the day.”

Director of education Binay Bhushan said the initiative will give students an opportunity to make good use of their time amid the lockdown. “The classes will go on in May and June and will help in adding to the confidence of the students,” he said.

The Delhi government had last week launched an online Mathematics classes for class 9 and 10 students. As many as 120,000 students have attended these classes in the first week. “It is important to understand that these online classes are not to be taken as parallel teaching. Our teachers should not think that. They have to start from scratch when the schools reopen and get under pressure. it is a part of the overall teaching, it should be complementing each other,” Sisodia said.

Besides, the Delhi government is conducting online classes for class 12 students to minimise the academic loss amid the lockdown. As many as 1,50,000 students have registered for it. The DoE is sending daily activities for students of classes Nursery to 8.

The government had also launched happiness classes through YouTube and Facebook to ensure the emotional well-being of students.