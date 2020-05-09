Sections
Delhi govt’s Covid bulletin to be released in morning from Sunday

New Delhi: The Delhi government changed the cycle of its Covid-19 health bulletin that it used to issue everyday at 9.30pm. Following complaints that the details were being released late, the...

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Delhi government changed the cycle of its Covid-19 health bulletin that it used to issue everyday at 9.30pm. Following complaints that the details were being released late, the government said it will start issuing the report in the morning from Sunday.

On Saturday, the government released the health bulletin at around 5:45pm and said that the changed cycle is in tandem with the time cycle of the ICMR. “Kindly note that we have changed the cycle of health bulletin from 12 midnight to 12 midnight as per ICMR time cycle. Earlier, we were following 4pm to 4pm time duration. This health bulletin has data from 4pm yesterday to 12 midnight. From tomorrow, we will be releasing health bulletin in the morning,” the government said in a statement.

As per Saturday’s bulletin, Delhi had recorded 224 cases in a span of just 8 hours - from 4pm to midnight on on May 8. The number of deaths remained at 68.

