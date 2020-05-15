Sections
Home / Cities / Delhi: Govt school in south delhi designated isolation centre for CRPF personnel in Capital

Delhi: Govt school in south delhi designated isolation centre for CRPF personnel in Capital

New Delhi: A Delhi government school in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj was on Friday designated a dedicated isolation care centre for 157 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who...

Updated: May 15, 2020 22:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A Delhi government school in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj was on Friday designated a dedicated isolation care centre for 157 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who tested Covid-19 positive at a camp in the national Capital.

Under powers conferred by the Disaster Management Act, the concerned subdivisions magistrate has ordered “requisition” of the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalay in B Block of Vasant Kunj and “handover” to the CRPF to use it as a quarantine facility till further orders, said district magistrate (south) B M Mishra.

The order, which HT has seen, cites a request received from the 122nd Battalion of the CRPF which mentioned 157 cases of Covid-19 of CRPF personnel.

These personnel belong to the 31st battalion of the country’s largest paramilitary, which has more than 1,000 troopers, and are based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III area of the national Capital. The battalion also recorded the death of a 55 year old sub-inspector on April 28, due to the virus.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

History-sheeter, accomplice sodomise 23-year-old man in Ludhiana
May 15, 2020 23:48 IST
Thane records 6 Covid deaths in 24 hours
May 15, 2020 23:48 IST
SC judge, family in quarantine after cook tests positive
May 15, 2020 23:48 IST
Now showing: On your cellphones!
May 15, 2020 23:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.