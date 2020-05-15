Delhi: Govt school in south delhi designated isolation centre for CRPF personnel in Capital

New Delhi: A Delhi government school in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj was on Friday designated a dedicated isolation care centre for 157 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who tested Covid-19 positive at a camp in the national Capital.

Under powers conferred by the Disaster Management Act, the concerned subdivisions magistrate has ordered “requisition” of the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalay in B Block of Vasant Kunj and “handover” to the CRPF to use it as a quarantine facility till further orders, said district magistrate (south) B M Mishra.

The order, which HT has seen, cites a request received from the 122nd Battalion of the CRPF which mentioned 157 cases of Covid-19 of CRPF personnel.

These personnel belong to the 31st battalion of the country’s largest paramilitary, which has more than 1,000 troopers, and are based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III area of the national Capital. The battalion also recorded the death of a 55 year old sub-inspector on April 28, due to the virus.