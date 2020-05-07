Delhi govt school teacher issued notice over ‘politically motivated’ social media post

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a show cause notice to a faculty member working at one of its schools in Dhaka colony in Mukherjee Nagar for allegedly posting “politically motivated” posts on social media platforms. The move has created an uproar among government teachers, with the association of teachers attached with the DoE on Thursday demanding an immediate withdrawal of the notice.

According to the notice dated May 5, the teacher allegedly posted various “politically motivated” articles, clips and comments on social media platforms against the Delhi government’s initiatives such as Mohalla Clinic, Mission Buniyad, free ration distribution (amid the national lockdown), relaxation in lockdown norms and opening of liquor shops. “Criticism of politics of the government on public platforms and passing derogatory remarks is unbecoming of a government servant,” the notice read.

The teacher has been asked to furnish an explanation to the department within five days.

Terming it a way to “oppress” teachers, the government schools teachers’ association on Thursday wrote to the principal secretary of the DoE, saying, “This show cause notice is nothing but a decisively planned step of concerned officials to oppress, incite fear and insult the teaching community. The show cause notice must be immediately repealed.”

Ajay Veer Singh, general secretary of the association, said the notice will set a wrong example. “Teachers should be judged on the basis of their work and not their social media posts. We will oppose this move.”

Officials in the DoE said the notice was issued after necessary deliberation. “No one should create panic among the people by unnecessarily criticising the government in times like these. We have sought a response from the teacher on it,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.