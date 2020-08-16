Delhi govt sets up bravery awards, applications open

New Delhi: Starting next year, the state government will, every Republic Day, felicitate 10 residents of the national capital for their display of “exemplary courage”. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has opened applications for the first Delhi Bravery Awards, for which residents of all age-groups are eligible, and can register till August 31.

“The Delhi government has constituted the Delhi bravery awards to honour people who have displayed exemplary courage, presence of mind and bravery in the face of acute danger and who have performed deeds of outstanding bravery and selfless service risking their lives to protect others.” reads a circular issued on Friday by the directorate of education’s (DoE) awards branch.

Explaining the possible such acts, the circular read, “The awards will be given for showing courage and promptitude under circumstances to great danger to the life and bodily injury to the rescuer in saving life of those in crises from drowning, fire, various disasters, and other dangerous situations. The act of bravery will be recognised and honoured during the Republic Day 2021 government function.”

The awards will be given in a single category and winners will be awarded a medal, a citation and ₹2 lakh cash. “The number of awardees will be capped at 10 per year. Persons from all walks of life are eligible for these awards,” the circular added.

The candidates will have to apply within two years of the incident. For 2021, as an instance, the respective act should have taken place between September 2018 and August 2020. Eligible candidates or any other person on behalf of the applicants can submit their applications with the respective district magistrate or deputy commissioner’s (revenue) offices.

Delhi government officials and spokespersons in the chief minister’s office did not respond to calls and texts requesting comment.

A senior DoE official, who asked not to be named, said candidates will have to fill up a form, available for download on the Delhi government home department’s website.

“In addition to the bio-data, the candidates will have to give a written narrative of the incident within 200 to 250 words, clearly bringing out the sequence of events and the role of the concerned person. The entries will be screened and scrutinised by a special committee,” the official said.

BS Vohra, president of the East Delhi RWA Front — an umbrella body of over 100 associate RWAs-- said, “The initiative will help motivate youngsters in Delhi. For instance, if someone is being awarded for helping women, senior citizens or children from some untoward incident, it will motivate others to follow suit. However, the selection process for the awards should be transparent.”

Students also lauded the initiative. “The national bravery awards see entries come from across the country, and competition is very strong. The chances of Delhiites getting more recognition for their courage will increase when we have our own bravery awards,” said Rishabh Ahuja, a student of class 12 at a government school in Rohini.