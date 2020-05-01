Delhi govt sets up emergency team to help get food to people

New Delhi: The Delhi government has set up an emergency team to help people who have faced trouble reaching food distribution centres or ration distribution points during the course of the nationwide lockdown. The team was set up as a pilot experiment around four weeks ago, and has now become a full-fledged project being closely monitored by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, senior government officials said.

The team, which collaborates with NGOs, institutes, corporate philanthropists and volunteers based in the Capital, feeds around 32,000 individuals a day on an average. In the last three weeks, they have also delivered rations to around 24,000 families who either did not have ration cards or apply for coupons online, data shared by the team showed.

“The aim of the initiative is to ensure that not even a single person goes hungry. To make it possible, we developed a concept. The idea was to invite people from the corporates, NGOs and civil society groups to come together and join hands with us. By now, over a hundred institutes and individuals have joined hands with the SOS team and the idea has shown great results,” said Sisodia.

Despite 1,425 hunger centres being set up across the city, and the government opening up its ration stores to those still to get ration cards made, several individuals and families — mostly comprising migrant labourers — were not able to avail these basic benefits, a senior government official said.

The official also said a host of factors stopped several poor people from generating online coupons under the free ration scheme, including not being able to walk to the nearest food distribution centre because of roads being barricaded, police crackdowns, to digital illiteracy. Several do not have the facilities to set up a kitchen in their homes and were entirely dependent on roadside eateries before the lockdown.

“From the beginning, several civil society groups, NGOs and institutes had a good idea of the situation on the ground, as they had been helping many such people and often raising alarms. The idea was to integrate the efforts,” said Abhinandita Mathur, advisor to the deputy chief minister.

She further said, “The SOS team has so far succeeded in serving around 900,000 meals over a period of four weeks.”