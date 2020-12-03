Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Delhi govt to give tablets to 1,900 students for online classes

Delhi govt to give tablets to 1,900 students for online classes

New Delhi: More than 1,900 class 11 students of Delhi government schools will receive tablets to assist them in their online education during the Covid-19 pandemic. Deputy chief...

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: More than 1,900 class 11 students of Delhi government schools will receive tablets to assist them in their online education during the Covid-19 pandemic. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia personally handed over tablets to 50 students on Thursday.

Sisodia said the Delhi government’s revenue significantly reduced due to a slowdown of economic activities. “This is why we urged companies to help the students under their CSR initiatives. We are happy that Tata Power- DDL has given 1,059, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) 543 and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) 300 tablets, respectively, to the schools,” he said.

“Soon, the corona vaccine will be released around the world, and this pandemic would be a matter of history. But the loss of education that our students are facing today cannot be compensated by any vaccine. To minimise this loss, the Delhi government is consistently working on solutions,” Sisodia said, adding more such companies should come forward and help students.

The education minister asked students to use these tabs for their studies and return it to their school after their examinations so other students in need can also benefit from it.

Satyam, a government school student in Ashok Vihar Phase 2, said their family just has one phone. “Everyone uses that phone. If the phone stops working, I end up missing my classes. We have to ask others for help but receiving these tabs will help us a lot,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
Dec 03, 2020 23:04 IST
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
Dec 03, 2020 21:29 IST
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
Dec 03, 2020 23:15 IST
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Dec 03, 2020 21:03 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 day 59: Abhinav is the second finalist, fights with Rubina
Dec 04, 2020 00:06 IST
Mumbai: Arnab Goswami seeks stay on probe into suicide abetment case
Dec 04, 2020 00:06 IST
Maharashtra reports 5,182 new Covid cases, sees over 100 deaths for second day in a row
Dec 04, 2020 00:06 IST
Punjab youth development board chairman initiates first phase of youth contact programme
Dec 04, 2020 00:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.