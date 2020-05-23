Delhi govt to use Ola and Uber cabs as ambulances

Sections
Updated: May 23, 2020 22:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Delhi government will start deploying cabs of aggregators Ola and Uber as ambulances for non-Covid and non-critical patients in the Capital.

The government, in an order issued on May 21, also fixed the rates for these taxi-ambulances at Rs 1,000 for 8 hours for 80 kilometres. Any extra kilometre will be charged at Rs 8 per km, while cost of an extra hour will be Rs 80 per hour. Parking and toll charges will be extra and hourly charges will be applicable after 30 minutes, the order said.

“The taxis so hired would be placed at the disposal of Director CATS Ambulance who, in view of increased demand of ambulance service, use these vehicles to carry non-covid, non-critical patients from and to the hospital in coordination with CATS Ambulance helpline 102,” the order read.

