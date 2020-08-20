Sections
Home / Cities / Delhi HC notice to govt, north MCD on delayed salaries of hospital workers

Delhi HC notice to govt, north MCD on delayed salaries of hospital workers

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to respond to a petition filed by the Hospital Employees Union of...

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to respond to a petition filed by the Hospital Employees Union of the civic body, seeking a direction for the immediate release of their pending salaries.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad also issued notices to both the authorities on a petition by the union that comprises employees working in the civic body hospitals.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Rajiv Agarwal contended that the authorities were not paying timely salaries to Group C and Group D employees even during the Covid pandemic when their workload increased manifold and the staff became more vulnerable to the infection.



The counsel said while Group C employees have not been paid for May, June and July, Group D employees have not got their dues for June and July.

“For the past five to six years, the respondent No. I (NrDMC) has made a habit of paying salary to the employees concerned after a delay of two to three months. It is submitted that delay in payment of salary has become a chronic problem with NrDMC,” the plea claimed.

The plea said the employees and unions made various representations in June and July but no action was taken. It said the union and employees, considering their responsibility to other citizens, are not resorting to coercive industrial actions such as strike and seeking the court’s help.

