Sections
Home / Cities / Delhi HC refuses to pass orders on plea seeking action against pvt hospitals

Delhi HC refuses to pass orders on plea seeking action against pvt hospitals

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to pass any directions on a plea that sought it to order the Delhi government to ensure that private hospitals declared Covid-19...

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:33 IST

By Richa Banka,

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to pass any directions on a plea that sought it to order the Delhi government to ensure that private hospitals declared Covid-19 facilities do not overcharge patients, or deny treatment due to a lack of funds.

While the bench, of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan, said the issue raised in the plea is “good”, it said it could not pass any general directions in the matter, saying these would be “difficult to implement”.

“At this stage, we are not inclined to issue any direction,” the bench said while disposing the public interest litigation, filed by advocate Amit Sahni, who sought modifications in a May 24 Delhi government circular.

The bench said in cases of overcharging, an aggrieved party may approach the court with a specific prayer against the respective hospital, but general directions cannot be passed in a PIL. It asked Sahni to give a representation to the Delhi government on the matter.



According to the May 24 circular, private hospitals shall bill the Covid-19 patients as per their respective schedule of charges.By the virtue of the order, the hospitals were allowed to increase their number of beds for non-Covid patients by 25%, which was earlier not allowed as per norms. However the government had said that the 117 hospitals can ask for only 50% of their lowest charges for these extra non-Covid beds.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panjab University students’ organisations up in arms over examinations
Jun 13, 2020 01:29 IST
Liquor vend auction starts from June 15 in Chandigarh
Jun 13, 2020 01:26 IST
Mohali MC in a fix over maintenance of parks
Jun 13, 2020 01:24 IST
No let-up in Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh suspends inter-state bus services
Jun 13, 2020 01:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.