Delhi HC to monitor implementation of govt’s disposal norms for bodies

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:27 IST

By Richa Banka,

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Tuesday said it will monitor the implementation of the Delhi government’s guidelines issued on May 30 for the timely disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients, or those suspected to have died of the disease. A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan said it wants to review the government’s work on the ground.

The Delhi health department’s May 30 order has made responsible the medical director/director of Covid-designated hospitals for timely disposal of bodies on time. The order mandated that such bodies must be disposed of within 24 hours and asked municipal agencies to make all arrangements necessary.

The high court had, last week, taken suo moto cognisance of bodies piling up in Covid-19 mortuaries. The court had quoted an HT report dated May 28 that detailed how all 80 storage racks at the Covid-19 mortuary of the Lok Nayak Hospital were full and 28 bodies were stacked on the floor. The court also quoted the report stating that eight bodies were returned from Nigambodh Ghat on Tuesday because the facility was not in a position to accept more bodies, as only two of the three CNG furnaces were working and the bodies of those who had died five days before that were yet to be cremated. On the last day, the court had sought status reports from the Delhi government and three municipal corporations.

On Tuesday, Delhi government’s standing counsel, advocate Sanjoy Ghose, said that the court particularly wanted to see whether the May 30 order has worked with regard to bodies of those who died on May 31 and June 1. Ghose also said that the court asked the government to file an updated status report two days before the next date of hearing on June 15.



