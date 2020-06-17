Sections
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive

The minister was admitted to the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) in the city on Monday night after he developed a fever and his oxygen level dropped.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by AshutoshTripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tested coronavirus positive on Wednesday, a day after his first came out negative.

Earlier in the day, his party colleague Atishi said she had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the minister - who attended a meeting on Sunday with Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, home minister Amit Shah - said, “Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated.”



Last week, Arvind Kejriwal had gone into self-isolation at his home after he had a bout of fever and complained of sore throat. Kejriwal had tested negative for Covid-19.

