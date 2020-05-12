Delhi-Jalandhar side of NH-44 opened for traffic

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened the Delhi-Jalandhar side, near Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer Hospital, of NH-44 flyover (part of Jalandhar-Panipat project) for traffic.

Member of the Punjab road safety council, Rahul Verma, said, “One side of the highway was opened for traffic on Sunday evening and it is expected that the other side would be opened on Tuesday. Now, the residents coming from Jalandhar side would not be able to move into city from Sherpur Chowk and will have to exit from Tibba road exit point. With the completion of this flyover, the traffic is expected to increase at Samrala Chowk, but we are also working to find a solution for the same.”

As per information, the flyover project had to be completed by March 31, but it was stopped after the curfew was imposed in the state. The construction work commenced amid the lockdown on April 23 after the administration gave the approval with the condition that the contractors and NHAI would have to follow the guidelines issued by the government. The project has been hanging fire for around nine years.

JAGRAON BRIDGE PROJECT MOVES AT SLOW PACE

The officials of the Jagraon bridge project said that the non-availability and irregular supply of construction material has brought down the pace of the project.

One of the contractor’s staff members, requesting anonymity, said, “We are not getting proper supply of raw materials and we cannot deploy more labour at the site due to the conditions imposed by the administration regarding social distancing.”

Earlier, the authorities had set April 14 as the deadline for the project, but the construction work was stopped after the curfew was imposed in the state. The work restarted on April 29 and it is said that the project would be complete by June 20.