Delhi launches anti-cracker campaign, 11 teams to crack down on polluting fireworks

New Delhi:

To save Delhi from the annual air emergency caused by the bursting of crackers, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday launched an enforcement campaign ahead of Diwali to check the use of traditional, polluting firecrackers and to ensure only green and less polluting varieties are available this time.

Rai said the anti-firecracker campaign will be launched from November 3, as part of which 11 special squads of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Delhi Police will inspect firecracker manufacturing units and wholesale and retail shops to ensure polluting firecrackers are not sold.

Rai urged Delhiites to avoid bursting crackers altogether this time. “I would request people to not burst crackers at all, but if your children are insisting and there is no other way, then we urge them to only use the green varieties,” Rai said at a press conference

The minister said Delhi Police’s licensing wing will join hands with DPCC to strengthen enforcement against the manufacturing and sale of polluting firecrackers.

“In these special teams, five environment marshals will be present to ensure an efficient crackdown. Only 93 licensed manufacturers are allowed to sell green crackers this time. We will upload this list on the DPCC website for the benefit of the public,” Rai said.

In 2017, ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court had put a temporary ban on the sale and purchase of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. In the last two years, however, the court had ordered that only low-emission and improved fireworks could be sold in Delhi, owing to concerns over rising air pollution.

Residents were allowed to burst only green crackers between 8pm and 10pm.

These green crackers are said to have 30% lower emission as compared to traditional fireworks. The noise levels are lower -- 125 decibels against 160 decibels in traditional ones.

Narendra Gupta, president, fireworks and general traders association, Sadar Bazar, said they assured the government that all licensed traders from Sadar Bazar or Jama Masjid, two of Delhi’s biggest markets, will sell only green crackers this time. At least 60 varieties of green crackers are available this time against three last year.

“Many cracker sellers have already moved away from the business because of the uncertainty over the last three years. We are only expecting some 10-12 licence requests this time from Sadar Bazar,” he said.

In 2018 and 2019, despite the ban on the sale of crackers and due to the low availability of low-emission varieties —till last year only ‘phuljhari’ (sparklers), rocket and ‘anar’(flower pots) were available —pollution levels in the city saw a major spike after Diwali as people openly burst firecrackers.