Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Delhi man booked for celebratory fire in Dera Bassi

Delhi man booked for celebratory fire in Dera Bassi

Investigations revealed that the bullets fired were all blank

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A Delhi resident was booked for firing in the air at a marriage procession in Dera Bassi, the police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Bobby Luthra was part of a marriage procession that had come from Karnal and was moving towards a hotel in Dera Bassi. At some distance from the hotel, Luthra had fired in the air multiple times on Friday night, and investigations revealed that the bullets fired were blank.

The case under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act was registered on the complaint of a hotel manager, Sanjiv Kumar. No arrest has been made so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
Nov 21, 2020 23:02 IST
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Nov 21, 2020 19:20 IST
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 20:08 IST
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Nov 21, 2020 21:14 IST

latest news

Rajasthan govt to impose night curfew in 8 districts, fine for not wearing masks hiked to Rs 500
Nov 22, 2020 00:35 IST
Positivity rate remains below 10% despite rise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai
Nov 22, 2020 00:35 IST
Chandigarh health teams told to trace at least 10 contacts of Covid patients
Nov 22, 2020 00:33 IST
Schools to remain shut in Pune till December 13
Nov 22, 2020 00:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.